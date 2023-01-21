Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CBSH opened at $65.57 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,812,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $420,239. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 416,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

