Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Nissan Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nissan Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

