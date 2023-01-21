Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $189.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $213.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $492.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 327.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 63.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

