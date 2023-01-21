Rathbones Group Plc Acquires 2,550 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Rathbones Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 209.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,391,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,412 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

