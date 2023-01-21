Rathbones Group Plc Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rathbones Group Plc raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

