Rathbones Group Plc Boosts Stake in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Rathbones Group Plc raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

MDNA opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.02. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

