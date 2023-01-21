Rathbones Group Plc Buys 160 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rathbones Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Oracle stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

