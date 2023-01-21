Rathbones Group Plc Buys 4,936 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rathbones Group Plc raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $40.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The company had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

