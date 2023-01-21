Rathbones Group Plc Buys Shares of 30,891 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

