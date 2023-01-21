Rathbones Group Plc Has $129,000 Position in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in GoldMining were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of GoldMining by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,677,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 418,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GoldMining by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GoldMining by 930.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 163,223 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of GoldMining by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $219.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 1.05.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.