Rathbones Group Plc Has $217,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,296,000 after purchasing an additional 198,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE GPN opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.