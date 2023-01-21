Rathbones Group Plc Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rathbones Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

