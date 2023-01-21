Rathbones Group Plc Takes $204,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.53%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.