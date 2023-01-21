Rathbones Group Plc Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,476 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 108,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,771 and sold 560,244 shares valued at $23,892,552. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $217.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

