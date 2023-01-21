Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.05.

TSE FM opened at C$30.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.95. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.