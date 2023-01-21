Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) vs. Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Financial Survey

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Rakuten Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 9.31% 21.42% 12.42% Rakuten Group -13.45% -21.94% -1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Recruit and Rakuten Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A Rakuten Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruit and Rakuten Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $25.58 billion 2.06 $2.64 billion $1.48 22.09 Rakuten Group $15.30 billion 0.51 -$1.22 billion ($1.30) -3.81

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Recruit has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recruit beats Rakuten Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Media & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others; and SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities. It also offers mobile messaging and VoIP, performance marketing, and e-book services. The FinTech segment issues credit cards; offers internet banking, general and life insurance, and payment services; and operates online securities trading platform. The Mobile segment provides mobile communication, optical broadband line, and power supply services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

