Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Globe Life in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globe Life’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.11.

GL opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.78. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

