Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Acorda Therapeutics and Opthea are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acorda Therapeutics and Opthea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Opthea 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Opthea has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.38%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Opthea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $129.07 million 0.18 -$103.95 million ($7.01) -0.14 Opthea $90,000.00 3,219.80 -$92.82 million N/A N/A

Opthea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -85.97% -96.44% -25.41% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opthea beats Acorda Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

