Reviewing Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Excellon Resources and Athena Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.29 -$57.77 million ($0.95) -0.31 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -3.00

Athena Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excellon Resources. Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.2% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Excellon Resources has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -97.24% N/A -37.49% Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Excellon Resources and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Excellon Resources beats Athena Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

