Reviewing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of Hawaii and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $80.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.31%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.19%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $698.07 million 4.50 $253.37 million $5.53 14.20 First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 2.59 $51.49 million $3.53 9.05

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First Mid Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 31.88% 18.37% 0.99% First Mid Bancshares 25.05% 11.51% 1.12%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats First Mid Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment comprises private banking and client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services. The Treasury and Other segment consists of corporate asset and liability management activities. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 52 banking centers in Illinois and 14 offices in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

