Reviewing Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northern Trust and Five Star Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 6 3 0 2.20 Five Star Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northern Trust currently has a consensus target price of $100.68, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Dividends

Profitability

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Northern Trust pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Five Star Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Northern Trust and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.84% 15.12% 0.94% Five Star Bancorp 38.89% 18.25% 1.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and Five Star Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.49 billion 3.00 $1.55 billion $7.34 12.72 Five Star Bancorp $88.86 million 5.45 $42.44 million $2.50 11.22

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Five Star Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates through seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.