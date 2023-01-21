Reviewing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. SuRo Capital pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares SuRo Capital and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital -5,445.10% -4.71% -3.72% Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.47 million 82.30 $147.07 million ($4.55) -0.94 Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SuRo Capital and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 67.84%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the stocks of large-cap companies. The fund also invests through index call options. It seeks to replicate the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ 100 Index. The fund was previously known as NASDAQ Premium Income & Growth Fund Inc. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund was formed on January 30, 2007 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.