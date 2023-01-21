Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) PT Raised to €250.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €220.00 ($239.13) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($239.13) to €240.00 ($260.87) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($260.87) to €265.00 ($288.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

