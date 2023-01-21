Robert W. Baird Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $325.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

Netflix Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.17.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

