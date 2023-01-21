Robert W. Baird Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $205.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.48). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.