Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,328 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

