Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

