Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 182,039 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 1.1 %

GM opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

