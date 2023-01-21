Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,548 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

