Ronald W. Kisling Sells 5,894 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fastly Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

