Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $29,000 Investment in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $9,956,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4,283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,227,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,176,719 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 736.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 651,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.88 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.76.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

