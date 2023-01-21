Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Citigroup Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on C. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

