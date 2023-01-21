SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

SEI Investments Stock Up 2.1 %

SEIC opened at $62.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

