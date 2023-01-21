Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,398 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Sempra worth $45,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $157.99 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $129.69 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.11.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.