SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,962,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,962,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,405,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after buying an additional 1,050,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,791,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,800,000 after buying an additional 383,746 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.