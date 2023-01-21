SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $2,329.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,329.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. SGS has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.