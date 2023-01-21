Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,510,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,056,000 after buying an additional 195,338 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 108,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

