Short Interest in Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Increases By 38.3%

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.8 days.
Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance
Shares of AFGVF opened at C$2.98 on Friday. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.52.
About Agfa-Gevaert
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agfa-Gevaert (AFGVF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.