Short Interest in Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Increases By 38.3%

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.8 days.

Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance

Shares of AFGVF opened at C$2.98 on Friday. Agfa-Gevaert has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.52.

About Agfa-Gevaert

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

