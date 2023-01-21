Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Drops By 26.3%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGNPF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

