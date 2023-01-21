Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Declines By 30.1%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.20. Exagen has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 82.81% and a negative return on equity of 55.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Exagen will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exagen to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

