Short Interest in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Increases By 21.6%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $449.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.21. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $634.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading

