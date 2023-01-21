Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Drops By 28.2%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 694.0 days.

VAT Group Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of VTTGF opened at $303.05 on Friday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $191.70 and a fifty-two week high of $399.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.51.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.