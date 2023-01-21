Short Interest in Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Decreases By 21.4%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 557,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,379.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTSHF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%.

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.