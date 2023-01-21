Short Interest in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Rises By 30.6%

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $253.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.29. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.36.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.