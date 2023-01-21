Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Increases By 40.0%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Yokogawa Electric Price Performance

Shares of Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $38.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

About Yokogawa Electric

(Get Rating)

Read More

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation, Measuring Instruments, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.