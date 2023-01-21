Short Interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Decreases By 17.0%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $42.02 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

