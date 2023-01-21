Short Interest in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Expands By 27.1%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIVO Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,034 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIVO Bioscience were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance

ZIVO Bioscience stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. ZIVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

