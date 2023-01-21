Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.
NYSE SNOW opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $329.49.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
