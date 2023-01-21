Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,758 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

