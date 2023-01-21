Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($9.76) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.43) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.98) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.76) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 821 ($10.02).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 700 ($8.54) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 431.30 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 797.40 ($9.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 627.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 595.42. The company has a market cap of £20.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1,093.75.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

